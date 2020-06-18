Image copyright COPFS Image caption Liam Hay was caught on camera before the attack

A man jailed for at least 19 years after he murdered a father-of-two who helped a stranger hide in his home is to appeal against the sentence.

Liam Hay was on a five-day drugs binge when he killed 51-year-old Anthony McGladrigan in Cuminestown, Aberdeenshire, in June last year.

Mr McGladrigan had let one of Hay's friends take refuge in his home because he was being chased by the 20-year-old.

But Hay forced his way into the house and stabbed Mr McGladrigan nine times.

The Appeal Court will hear the case next Thursday.

The farm worker was given a life sentence at the High Court in Glasgow in January after admitting murder.

The judge, Lady Stacey, described the killing as "shocking" and "incredible".

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Anthony McGladrigan was murdered in his own home

She said: "Mr McGladrigan was the sort of person who tried to help others, if he could.

"He let your friend in and, in so doing, he ended up losing his life, as you followed.

"By your actions, you have deprived Mr McGladrigan's family. He was a man who had much to offer."

Relatives said Mr McGladrigan would put his needs aside to help anyone - and it was "beyond tragic" that this had led to his death.

The court previously heard how farm worker Hay and friends had been bingeing on drink and drugs at various places between 21 June and the day of the killing on 26 June.