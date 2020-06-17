Image copyright SSE Renewables Image caption The wind farm plan is dependent on a subsea cable between Shetland and the mainland

Scottish energy giant SSE Renewables has said it plans to press ahead with what would be the UK's biggest onshore wind farm in Shetland.

The 103-turbine Viking 443MW project would cost £580m, and create hundreds of jobs.

It is subject to energy regulator Ofgem approving a subsea power cable between Shetland and the Scottish mainland.

In April, Ofgem said it was minded to approve the link. Shetland's current power station is to close in 2025.

It would be the UK's largest onshore wind farm in terms of annual electricity output.

It is hoped construction will start in late summer, and the project completed in early 2024.

SSE Renewables said it would create about 400 jobs at peak construction.

Jim Smith, managing director of SSE Renewables said: "This project will bring benefits threefold for the island; harnessing its renewable potential, securing its electricity supplies for the long term, and helping decarbonise electricity.

"After more than a decade working closely with the community we are delighted to reach this stage and be playing our part in Shetland's net-zero future."

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse, said: "This is excellent news for Shetland, and for Scotland's renewable energy and climate change ambitions."

When complete, the power cable project would connect Kergord in Shetland to Noss Head on the Scottish mainland, near Wick in Caithness.