Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alasdair McCulloch was previously jailed in 2018

A former football coach who is already in prison for child abuse has been given a further jail sentence for sexual offences against two more boys.

Alasdair McCulloch, of Fraserburgh, was jailed for four-and-a-half years in 2018.

The 36-year-old later admitted the further abuse of two boys.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, McCulloch was given an extended sentence of six years, of which the custodial part was four years.

McCulloch carried out the initial offences between 1998 and 2006, and knew some of his victims - of primary school age - through coaching.

He admitted charges of using lewd and libidinous practices towards children.

'Genuine remorse'

He later admitted the two further charges of abuse committed between 2001 and 2008.

One victim was aged 11, and another was indecently assaulted from the age of 13.

Judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby said McCulloch's release date was 13 May 2022, although he was eligible for parole in August this year.

He said: "It is clear to me that the present offences are part of the same pattern of offending as was dealt with in the 2018 indictment.

"You show genuine remorse. It is clear that as a child you suffered neglect and abuse as well as exposure to domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse."