Image caption The market building is in Aberdeen city centre

The operator of Aberdeen Market has been placed into liquidation.

The building in Aberdeen city centre has been closed since the beginning of lockdown.

In April, plans were approved to demolish the premises, making way for a new office, retail and leisure space.

Administrator Cowgills has confirmed in a statement that Aberdeen Market Village was placed into Creditors Voluntary Liquidation on 11 June, and has now ceased trading.

Image caption To the left of Caffe Nero, the planned new building as it would be seen from Union Street

Developer Patrizia hopes to inject "new vibrancy" into the area with the redevelopment plans.

The plan is for news shops, cafes and office space.

The building dates back to the 1970s.