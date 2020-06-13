Anti-racism marches held in Shetland

Anti-racism protesters have marched in Shetland in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

It comes after the organisers of Shetland's main Up Helly Aa festival said blackface "will not be tolerated".

Ellie Ratter, from Brae, had written to the festivals across Shetland asking them to formally ban squads from using blackface in their acts.

She took action after pictures showing its use were posted online in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

From Unst to Fair Isle, hundreds of marchers took part in a series of anti-racism walks near their homes while observing social distancing.

Under the banner, "Shetland wi Black Lives Matter", people from over 50 communities picked up posters from collection points during their walk.

Meanwhile in Glasgow, loyalists gathered in George Square.

They said they were there to "protect" a war memorial commemorating the lives of those who died in the First World War.