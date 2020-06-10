NHS Grampian chief executive Amanda Croft to retire
NHS Grampian's chief executive has announced she is to retire at the end of the year.
Prof Amanda Croft, a former nurse, was appointed in April last year, having previously held the role in an interim capacity after Malcolm Wright retired.
Prof Croft said: "I am incredibly proud of the way we have worked together recently to meet the challenges of this (coronavirus) pandemic."
She said the extended notice could help a smooth transition to her successor.
The recruitment process will start shortly.
She qualified as a nurse in 1992 at Sheffield and North Trent School of Nursing, moving to NHS Grampian in 2000.
On the timing of the announcement, she said: "Announcements like this would not normally be made this early, but the times we find ourselves in are far from normal."