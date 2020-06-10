Image copyright NHS Grampian Image caption Prof Amanda Croft was officially appointed last year

NHS Grampian's chief executive has announced she is to retire at the end of the year.

Prof Amanda Croft, a former nurse, was appointed in April last year, having previously held the role in an interim capacity after Malcolm Wright retired.

Prof Croft said: "I am incredibly proud of the way we have worked together recently to meet the challenges of this (coronavirus) pandemic."

She said the extended notice could help a smooth transition to her successor.

The recruitment process will start shortly.

She qualified as a nurse in 1992 at Sheffield and North Trent School of Nursing, moving to NHS Grampian in 2000.

On the timing of the announcement, she said: "Announcements like this would not normally be made this early, but the times we find ourselves in are far from normal."