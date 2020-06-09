Police appeal after serious fire in Banff damages house
- 9 June 2020
Police are appealing for information after a serious fire in Banff.
Four appliances were sent to the scene after the fire broke out in Seafield Crescent on Tuesday morning.
Part of a house and a shed were involved. There were no injuries.
Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the blaze. Police Scotland said there would be a "continued presence in the area".