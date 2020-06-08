Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The fire was tackled by firefighters on Sunday

A 91-year-old woman has died following a fire at a house in Moray.

Emergency services had been called to Clark Street in Hopeman on Sunday afternoon.

Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing, but that there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said eight fire appliances and one height unit were sent to the scene.