A new political group has been formed on Aberdeenshire Council.

Former SNP members Leigh Wilson and Alastair Bews have joined Democratic Independent and Green Group (DIGG) councillors Martin Ford and Paul Johnston to form the Democratic Alliance.

It comes amid a week of change at the authority.

Four councillors left the Scottish Conservatives and joined the independent group.

They included Jim Gifford, the leader of Aberdeenshire Council. He is now being shadowed in the council leader role by Andy Kille for five months.

Mr Kille, who is now the new Conservative group leader, will take over as council leader in November following the transition period. The change will be subject to the approval of a full council meeting.

The ruling administration is made up of Conservative, Lib Dem and independent councillors.