Image copyright Ciaran Donnelly Image caption Martin Henderson fled the scene

A speeding drink-driver has admitted causing the death of a man who was standing at a bus stop in Aberdeen.

Martin Henderson, 30, fled the scene after the crash which left father-of-three Allan Forbes, 70, dead last year.

An 18-year-old woman who was also standing at the bus shelter in the Bucksburn area of the city was left seriously injured.

Lord Mulholland told repeat offender Henderson, from Inverurie, it had been an "appalling" incident.

The judge deferred sentencing until 30 June and remanded Henderson in custody.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that retired bus driver Mr Forbes - who had been married for 47 years - was waiting on a bus to meet up with his youngest son when he was struck by Henderson's BMW 320 estate on 9 November.

After the crash, Henderson drank more alcohol before contacting police and claiming his car had been stolen.

Advocate depute Graeme Jessop said Henderson had met a work colleague and was seen drinking on the day of the crash.

He drank two-and-a-half pints of lager and ate a meal before setting off on the 10-mile trip towards Bucksburn.

Image copyright Jasper Image Image caption The crash happened in the Bucksburn area in November

At one stage on the journey he was seen travelling at 97mph in a 40mph zone.

Just before the fatal collision he was estimated to be travelling at 67mph in a 30mph zone.

Mr Jessop said: "The collision investigators were of the opinion that the accused's impairment through consuming alcohol and the excessive speed at which he was driving the vehicle combined to cause him to lose control on the bend at the collision scene."

Henderson hit a pavement and ploughed into the bus shelter, hitting the two pedestrians who were waiting there.

'You should be ashamed'

Mr Jessop said Mr Forbes suffered "catastrophic unsurvivable injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chloe Donaldson, 18, suffered a broken leg and nose and chipped teeth. The fracture to her left leg required surgery to insert a metal plate and pins.

The driver and his two passengers escaped without physical injury.

Lord Mulholland said: "You have taken a life and given that poor family a life sentence.

"You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself."

Defence counsel Neil Shand told the court: "The accused recognises that a custodial sentence is entirely inevitable and indeed deserved."