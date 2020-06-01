Plans for flats at historic Rubislaw Quarry in Aberdeen rejected
- 1 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Plans for nearly 250 flats overlooking Aberdeen's historic Rubislaw Quarry have been rejected.
Millions of tonnes of granite were excavated at the quarry, which closed in 1971 and is credited with earning Aberdeen its Granite City name.
Canadian developer Carttera had earlier proposals for 300 properties rejected.
New plans were submitted and were recommended for approval, but they were unanimously rejected by the planning committee on Monday.