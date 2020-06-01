Image copyright Carttera Image caption Revised plans were submitted

Plans for nearly 250 flats overlooking Aberdeen's historic Rubislaw Quarry have been rejected.

Millions of tonnes of granite were excavated at the quarry, which closed in 1971 and is credited with earning Aberdeen its Granite City name.

Canadian developer Carttera had earlier proposals for 300 properties rejected.

New plans were submitted and were recommended for approval, but they were unanimously rejected by the planning committee on Monday.