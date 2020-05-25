Image copyright Google Image caption The incident is alleged to have taken place in the University Road/College Bounds areas of Aberdeen

A man has been charged after allegedly defecating in front of a young child in a communal garden.

The alleged incident happened at about 11:30 on Sunday 17 May in Aberdeen.

Police previously said the man spoke to a five-year-old girl in the University Road/College Bounds area before defecating in front of her.

A 45-year-old man has now been arrested and charged. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Det Sgt Lesley Clark said: "There has been a significant public response to this incident and I would like to thank everybody who assisted with our inquiries."