A van used by Aberdeen FC Community Trust for deliveries during lockdown is off the road after being vandalised.

The van was parked outside the club's Pittodrie Stadium when the incident happened overnight into Saturday.

Liz Bowie, chief executive of AFCCT, said: "This deliberate act of vandalism is despicable.

"These vans are used to make vital deliveries of food to those most in need and now this one will be off the road until we can get it repaired."

It is understood nothing was stolen.

AFCCT is appealing for anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.