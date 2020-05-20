Image copyright Google

Staff at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Aberdeen beach are to be made redundant after its owner went into liquidation.

Hilton said the owner - Ability Hotels (Aberdeen) - had informed them that it was no longer viable to continue to trade and that the directors were placing it into liquidation.

The hotel will remain closed, with all staff being made redundant.

Hilton said: "We are saddened by this news and wish the team at the hotel well."

It explained of the liquidation: "As a result, the hotel will remain closed and team members have been informed by their employer, Ability Hotels (Aberdeen) that they will be made redundant."

The statement added that Hilton appreciated it was a "very difficult time".