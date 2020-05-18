A man who spoke to a five-year-old girl before defecating in front of her in an Aberdeen garden is being sought by police.

The incident happened in communal gardens in the University Road and College Bounds area, near the Butchart Centre, at about 11:30 on Sunday.

Police said it was upsetting for the child and distressing for residents.

The man was described as white, slim, of average height, wearing a long black jacket with a hood, and grey trousers.

Det Sgt Lesley Clark, appealing for information, said: "This incident was clearly upsetting for the child.

"We are keen to establish the full circumstances and are appealing to anyone who might have been in the area who noticed anything unusual or has any information about this to contact us."