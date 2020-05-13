Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A newly-reopened Burger King drive-through in Moray had to close due to long queues of traffic.

The burger chain recently announced the reopening of dozens of stores for a mixture of drive-thru and food deliveries.

However, police had to go to the branch in Elgin on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "Police attended after large amounts of traffic. The store closed and traffic dispersed."

Burger King has been contacted for comment.