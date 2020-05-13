Long queues force Elgin Burger King to close as police called in
- 13 May 2020
A newly-reopened Burger King drive-through in Moray had to close due to long queues of traffic.
The burger chain recently announced the reopening of dozens of stores for a mixture of drive-thru and food deliveries.
However, police had to go to the branch in Elgin on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "Police attended after large amounts of traffic. The store closed and traffic dispersed."
Burger King has been contacted for comment.