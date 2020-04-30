Plans to demolish Aberdeen Market approved

Image caption Aberdeen Market will be knocked down to make way for a new retail, office and leisure development

Plans have been approved to demolish Aberdeen Market to make way for new office, retail and leisure space.

Developer Patrizia said the project would inject "new vibrancy" into the area.

There have been objections from the retailers who currently trade in the market.

Shaun Hose of Patrizia said: “Today’s decision is very welcome after four years of working on proposals for this site.

Image caption To the left of Caffe Nero, the planned new building as it will be seen from Union Street

Meanwhile, plans for more than 500 new homes in Aberdeen have also been approved.

The Cloverhill project is in the Bridge of Don area.

Developer Cognito Oak aims to build 550 homes on a site to the east of Ellon Road.