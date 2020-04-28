Emergency services at serious three-vehicle crash on A96 in Moray
- 28 April 2020
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a "serious" three-vehicle accident in Moray.
The crash happened on the A96 between Fochabers and Keith.
Police Scotland said the A96 was closed in both directions, after being alerted at about 08:35, and diversions were in place.
Traffic Scotland said the road was likely to remain closed for some time.