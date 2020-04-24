Why are fighter jets flying in the lockdown?

Image copyright Getty Images

Fighter jets at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray are to be flown on night-time training.

The RAF has given advance warning of next week's flights, which will take place from 14:30 and 00:30.

The Typhoon jet pilots' training will include air-to-air refuelling with fuel tanker aircraft.

In response to questions from the public on social media, the RAF said the flying provided crews with "essential routine training".

It said Lossiemouth's personnel had been preparing for operations that were scheduled before the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown came into effect.

These include Baltic Air Policing missions in Lithuania where crews may intercept Russian military aircraft flying near a Nato-member country's airspace.

Typhoons at Lossiemouth also form part of the RAF's Quick Reaction Alert programme, which involves intercepting Russian aircraft near UK airspace.