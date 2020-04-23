Image copyright RAF Lossiemouth Image caption The team used a rope rescue technique to evacuate the teenager from the gorge

A teenager was seriously injured after falling near a waterfall in Moray.

RAF Lossiemouth Mountain Rescue Team was called to the incident on Sunday night.

The boy was with a group of teenagers when he fell into a gorge at Tarnash Falls near Keith. He was taken to hospital in Elgin for treatment to "non-life threatening" injuries.

Police have not commented on whether emergency legislation introduced due to Covid-19 was infringed by the group.

The falls can be reached via a walking route from Keith.

RAF mountain rescuers were asked to help at the request of police because of the steep and uneven ground at the scene. The team was alerted at about 20:30.

Rope rescue techniques were used to evacuate the boy from the gorge.

The RAF team members wore personal protective equipment (PPE), including FFP3 masks and gloves, in line with Covid-19 preventative measures.

RAF Lossiemouth said its rescue team was in a contact state of readiness to assist the police and ambulance service when needed.

Police Scotland said it was alerted to the teenager's fall at 19:30 by a member of the public concerned for the group's safety.