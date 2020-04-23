Man charged over armed police incident in Elgin
- 23 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 27-year-old man has been charged after armed police officers were called to a disturbance in Elgin.
An area around Findhorn Court in the Moray town was cordoned off for several hours on Wednesday evening.
Police Scotland said it was "contained" incident, and that no-one was injured.
The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday.