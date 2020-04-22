Image caption The facility opened earlier this month

Aberdeen City Council has said it will not be using a government coronavirus testing centre set up at Aberdeen International Airport.

The Dyce site opened on 11 April to non-NHS key workers.

The local authority later began testing its workers at separate NHS Grampian facilities.

It had been proposed that testing could move to the new Dyce site this week, but the council has now said it will not be utilising the airport site.

It will maintain testing with NHS Grampian.

The council confirmed in a statement: "We put the first group of employees forward for testing at NHS Grampian on 15 April.

"We received further communication on 20 April about a potential move in the testing of Aberdeen City Council employees to the airport testing centre at Dyce.

"However, as we already have an established process in place with NHS Grampian for testing of critical workers we will continue with our existing arrangements".

'Constant review'

NHS Grampian said an agreement has been reached to carry out testing for all non-NHS staff from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray councils who display symptoms.

The Scottish government said: "These drive-through testing facilities are operated by external consultants on behalf of the UK government.

"Keyworkers across all emergency services - police, prison officers, fire service and ambulance service staff - as well as health and care workers, those employed by the Scottish Prison Service and NHS24 staff are all already being given access to airport drive-through testing. We are keeping access to testing under constant review.

"Testing is targeted at those who are self-isolating because they are symptomatic, or have adult household members who are symptomatic, to help enable critical workers to return to work as soon as safely possible.

"The tests are effective at identifying people who have Covid-19, but only when they are symptomatic. They cannot reliably detect infection prior to the onset of symptoms."