Image caption Nuart has proved hugely popular in Aberdeen - but there will be no crowds this week

The annual Nuart street art festival should have been getting under way in Aberdeen, but the locations which would usually be full of crowds are deserted.

The festival - which took place for the first time in 2017 - involves artists from around the world creating eye-catching designs on walls and the sides of buildings.

This year's event had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers hope to be able to stage it in some form later this year.

These images show the contrast between the busy streets of previous years and the empty city in 2020.

Image caption The Green has been a major focus of Nuart

Image copyright Louise Kendal / Ken Banks Image caption A bright seagull image just off Holburn Street has proved popular, but streets are now virtually deserted

Nuart wants people to share their favourite images of all the festivals on social media - using #nuartabdnphotos - in the hope of creating a digital gallery of memories.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of organisers Aberdeen Inspired, explained: "The postponement decision (in March) was not taken lightly but we have to be sensible.

"It it not cancelled. In better days to come this year, we hope to have a Nuart of some description, albeit there may not be the international flavour and it might not be a mass gathering. We could have the best of British instead.

"People love Nuart. The grey granite was transformed, and it will be again."

Image caption Guided tours have previously always attracted large crowds

Image copyright Brian Tallman / Ken Banks Image caption Organisers hope Nuart can still be held later this year, although it may not be on the same scale

All images are copyrighted.