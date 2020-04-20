Image copyright RNLI/Daniel Lawson Image caption The RNLI Charles Lidbury was launched from Aith on Sunday afternoon

The RNLI has issued a plea for people to stay on dry land after two missing kayakers sparked a search and rescue mission in Shetland.

The pair were reported missing around the Maywick and Bigton area at about 17:00 on Sunday, but were later spotted safe and well by Coastguard teams.

The Aith lifeboat was launched, but was stood down before it reached the area.

The RNLI said every call-out potentially exposed its volunteers to Covid-19.

The kayakers were spotted ashore on the uninhabited isle of South Havra.

They were reported missing after failing to return to shore when expected.

Aith lifeboat station has operated for more than over 80 years and is the most northerly in the UK.

Aith lifeboat coxswain, John Robertson, said: "RNLI volunteers are always on hand to respond to emergencies at sea, but these emergencies can be avoided just now by following government guidelines.

"Whilst one spell of outdoor exercise is allowed every day, the RNLI is advising folk not to exercise on or in the sea."