Image copyright Bethan Starling Image caption Scout was up the tall tree for two nights

A young pet cat sparked a major rescue effort after getting stuck 80ft (24m) up a tree for 40 hours.

Eight-month-old Scout went missing in Torphins, Aberdeenshire, on Thursday.

The following morning she was spotted at the top of what owner Bethan Starling said is thought to be the village's oldest and tallest tree.

A climber, tree surgeons and a cherry picker were all called in to no avail, and she was finally coaxed down after a two-night adventure.

'Hear her cries'

Bethan explained: "She is quite a character and walks several miles a day with the dog.

"She comes home every day for her supper and so when she did not return on Thursday evening we knew something was wrong. We searched the garden but no sign so we did a few loops of her favourite walks.

"As I was about to go to bed I shouted her on the off chance and heard some crying. It was pitch black and even though we searched for hours we could not see her at all, just hear her cries. We decided to wait for morning instead."

Image copyright Bethan Starling Image caption Scout finally escaped "unscathed"

Their neighbour said he thought he could see a small face at the top of the towering tree in the garden opposite the house.

A mountain climber came to try and help but the tree was too dense and the branches too sloped for a solo rope climb.

Loud fights with birds

Scout's owner said of the tree: "She really picked a good one. We didn't want to bother the fire brigade mid-pandemic unless 100% necessary.

"After talking to the Scottish SPCA it was decided she would have to try and make her own way down.

"She spent another night in the tree having some very loud fights with nesting crows and ravens. On Saturday morning I went out to see if I could coax her down while it was quiet - it took about an hour but branch-by-branch she made it close enough for us to reach her by ladder.

"Home sweet home, unscathed - and already off on a walk with her dog."

She added of the tree adventure: "I think we all may join her soon if the lockdown continues."