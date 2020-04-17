Image caption These six graduates are among the new doctors

New doctors from the University of Aberdeen are graduating early to allow them to join the coronavirus effort.

The graduation date of final year medical students was brought forward by two months, with guidance from the General Medical Council (GMC).

The 179 students were taking part in a virtual ceremony on Friday.

Those able to volunteer to join the NHS effort will begin work in supported and supervised roles across Scotland and the UK by the end of the month.

The medical students would have been "capped" on 19 June but the pandemic forced the cancellation of graduations.

Prof Rona Patey, the Director of the Institute for Education in Medical and Dental Sciences at the university, said: "Our medical graduates will begin their careers by applying their skills and knowledge to support the response to an unprecedented world health crisis.

"We are immensely proud of their achievements and are confident that they are prepared and ready for the challenges ahead."

'In awe of NHS'

One of the new cohort of doctors soon to join the frontline is Callum Eddie, 23, from Aberdeen, whose mother is a GP.

He will be working as a junior doctor in Aberdeen for the next two years.

He said: "Being a doctor is all I've ever wanted to be so I am looking forward to doing what I can.

"In the last few weeks I have been in awe of the NHS. Every single person working, or volunteering, has been absolutely incredible.

"I am sure my classmates would agree, the way we can contribute to the effort to tackle Covid-19 is to do literally whatever is needed.

"The way I see it is, we are all in this together - healthcare professionals and the general public included - and if we all continue working together as a team we will get through this."