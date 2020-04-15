Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption The incident happened near Cullen

A man found guilty of attacking members of a rival motorbike club in Moray has been jailed for seven years.

Ian Ewing, 44, was convicted of attempted murder and assaulting bikers on the A98 road near Cullen in 2018.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh earlier saw video footage of Ewing and others attacking members of the Nomads.

Colin Sutherland, John Sutherland, Edward Forrest and Nicky Syratt were attacked with a clawhammer, a tyre iron and a baseball bat.

Moments earlier, Ewing had driven his car at Colin Sutherland and collided with the motorcyclist, forcing him to fall off his bike.

Police arrested Ewing, of Stonehaven, shortly afterwards. They found a top with the name 'Blue Angels' in his car.

'Planned ambush'

Defence advocate Susan Duff told the court that whilst Ewing maintained his innocence, he appreciated jail was the only sentencing option available.

Judge Lady Scott told Ewing - who observed proceedings via video link from jail - that he was guilty of a "brutal" attack.

She said: "One witness described this as a planned ambush. This was a brutal and planned attack.

"You and others brutally attacked the victims on the roadway with weapons."

Co-accused, Patrick Noble, 52, was acquitted on the same charges after the jury returned not proven verdicts.

Charges were earlier dropped against Kyle Urquhart and Ian Yeomans.