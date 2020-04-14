Image copyright Google Image caption The deaths were at the Wastview Care Centre

A number of elderly residents have died at a care facility in Shetland after reportedly contracting coronavirus.

The Care Inspectorate said there had been deaths at Wastview Care Centre, but has not given an exact number.

The organisation - which oversees the care sector in Scotland - said its thoughts were with the loved ones of those affected, and staff.

Last week the council said 19 "care clients" were showing covid-19 symptoms on the island.

The last confirmed number of confirmed Shetland coronavirus cases on Monday was 45, up from 43 the previous day.