Coronavirus deaths among residents at Shetland care centre
A number of elderly residents have died at a care facility in Shetland after reportedly contracting coronavirus.
The Care Inspectorate said there had been deaths at Wastview Care Centre, but has not given an exact number.
The organisation - which oversees the care sector in Scotland - said its thoughts were with the loved ones of those affected, and staff.
Last week the council said 19 "care clients" were showing covid-19 symptoms on the island.
The last confirmed number of confirmed Shetland coronavirus cases on Monday was 45, up from 43 the previous day.