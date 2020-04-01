Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption It is not thought the mill was in use at the time

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that tore through a mill in Aberdeenshire.

Crews were sent to the Oatmeal of Alford site at Montgarrie, Alford at about 18:10 on Wednesday.

It is not believed the mill was in use at the time the fire broke out and there are no reports of casualties.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed six trucks and a height appliance were initially sent to the scene to bring the blaze under control.

Three crews remain at the mill as efforts to extinguish the fire continue.