Blaze tears through Oatmeal of Alford mill in Aberdeenshire
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that tore through a mill in Aberdeenshire.
Crews were sent to the Oatmeal of Alford site at Montgarrie, Alford at about 18:10 on Wednesday.
It is not believed the mill was in use at the time the fire broke out and there are no reports of casualties.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed six trucks and a height appliance were initially sent to the scene to bring the blaze under control.
Three crews remain at the mill as efforts to extinguish the fire continue.