Image copyright MAIB Publications Image caption The Coelleira ran onto rocks at Vee Skerries

The skipper of a fishing vessel which sank off Shetland may have been suffering from fatigue, a Marine and Coastguard Agency (MCA) investigation has found.

The Coelleira made a distress call after running on to rocks at Vee Skerries near Papa Stour on 4 August last year.

Its 15 crew members were safely evacuated by the coastguard helicopter.

An MCA report found the bridge was unmanned when the vessel hit the rocks.

It also states:

The passage from the fishing grounds to Scrabster was not properly planned

An effective lookout was not maintained

The judgment and performance of the skipper, who was on watch at the time, might have been adversely affected by fatigue

The set-up of electronic navigation equipment adversely affected the skipper's ability to monitor the vessel's position and identify hazards.

The report recommends that the Coelleira owners follow guidelines on rest times and keeping a safe watch.

The MCA said at the time of the sinking that no pollution problems had been reported.