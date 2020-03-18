The Nuart annual street art festival in Aberdeen has been postponed over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Nuart was introduced to the Granite City for the first time in 2017 and was due to return again for a fourth time from 23-26 April.

It involves artists from around the world creating eye-catching designs on walls and the sides of buildings.

Organisers Aberdeen Inspired said the move was in the interests of safety.

Image copyright Steven Bothwell Image caption This work from the first festival in 2017 has remained at The Green in Aberdeen since

It is hoped a new date can be announced in due course.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson, said: "This decision was not taken lightly.

"We know that this news will be disappointing to many people but also that there will be understanding about the circumstances."