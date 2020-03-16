Patients have been contacted after a member of staff at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary tested positive for coronavirus, BBC Scotland News has learned.

NHS Grampian confirmed that an employee had Covid-19 but said the risk to patients and staff was "low".

It is understood the member of staff in question works in adult cancer care.

The health board said patients and staff had been contacted.

NHS Grampian said in a statement: "We can confirm that a member of NHS Grampian staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Rules on patient confidentiality mean we cannot provide further information on who they are or where they work.

"However, we can confirm that, following meetings with our own clinical teams and with input from Health Protection Scotland, we have assessed the risk to both staff and patients as low."

The health board added: "We have been in touch with both groups to advise them of the situation, to encourage them to follow the current public health guidance, and to take appropriate action should they begin to develop symptoms."