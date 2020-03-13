Week-long closure of Shetland mainland schools

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mainland schools will be shut to pupils from 16 March

All schools on the Shetland mainland are to close to pupils for a week from Monday amid efforts to delay the spread of coronavirus.

Early learning and childcare provision for children and young people will also be shut between 16 and 20 March.

Shetland Islands Council said the action was being taken for "operational and resilience reasons".

Smaller schools on Fair isle, Fetlar and Foula will remain open and all schools will remain open for staff.

Further information is to be issued to parents and carers at the start of next week.

The local authority said it would include information about learning that can be done at home, and electronic communication between children and schools during the closure period.

Pupils with exams

It said there would also be follow-up communication from schools for parents and carers of children with complex additional support needs early next week.

The implications for pupils preparing for assessments and exams were being "considered carefully" and further information is to be provided at the start of next week, the local authority said.

Helen Budge, director of children's services, said: "During this Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken this decision, not specifically for public health, but for operational and resilience reasons.

"We are already seeing significant levels of pupil and staff absence.

"We realise that this will have an impact on working parents and carers but hope that they will understand and support this decision."