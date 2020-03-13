Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nine Poseidon aircraft will eventually be operated from RAF Lossiemouth

The second of nine new maritime patrol aircraft for the RAF has arrived at a military base in Scotland after being flown from the United States.

The £3bn fleet of P-8A Poseidons is to be stationed at RAF Lossiemouth on the Moray coast.

The first of the completed planes will operate from nearby Kinloss Barracks, a former RAF station, while new facilities are built at Lossiemouth.

It is almost 10 years since the RAF's last patrol aircraft were scrapped.

The last of those jet aircraft, called Nimrods, flew out of RAF Kinloss in 2010. New Nimrods were dismantled for scrap as part of defence cuts, but not replaced by another type of plane.

The first of the new Poseidons was flown to Kinloss in February.