Two badly hurt in motorbike sidecar crash on B974 in Aberdeenshire

  • 12 March 2020

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The accident, involving a red van and a motorbike with a sidecar, happened on the B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road at about 14:20 on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old man riding the motorbike and a 67-year-old woman in the sidecar were seriously injured.

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses and possible dashcam footage.

