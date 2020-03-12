Two badly hurt in motorbike sidecar crash on B974 in Aberdeenshire
12 March 2020
Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The accident, involving a red van and a motorbike with a sidecar, happened on the B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road at about 14:20 on Wednesday.
The 68-year-old man riding the motorbike and a 67-year-old woman in the sidecar were seriously injured.
Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses and possible dashcam footage.