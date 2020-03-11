Deaths of two men found in Ballater house 'not suspicious'
- 11 March 2020
The deaths of two men in a house in Aberdeenshire are not being treated as suspicious.
The bodies of the men - aged 28 and 44 - were found at a property in Swann Place, Ballater, on Friday afternoon.
Police Scotland said in a statement: "Following an investigation and a subsequent post-mortem, police are not treating their deaths as suspicious."
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.