A man has died after falling from a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to a property in Zetland House, King Street. at about 08:15 on Monday.

The 29-year-old man died at the scene of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a man having fallen from a flat on King Street, Aberdeen. Police and ambulance attended, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene."

A post-mortem examination will take place to establish the exact cause of death.