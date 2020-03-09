Proposals for Shetland Space Centre submitted
Proposals for a spaceport complex in Shetland have now been formally submitted.
Shetland Space Centre (SSC) wants to build a vertical launch pad facility at Unst.
Unst is Scotland's most northerly island and is seen as a good project location because of its clear airspace.
SSC aims to have a fully operational satellite launch facility and ground operations centre by late 2021.
- Space centre plans get £2m investment boost
- Space centre test launch hailed a success
- New study amid space centre plans
Members of the public will get the chance to comment on the proposals during a series of exhibitions in Unst in early May after the formal proposal of application notice was submitted to the local authority, Shetland Islands Council.
A full planning submission is expected to be made in June.
'Prime location'
SSC chief executive Frank Strang said: "After a three-year battle to win recognition for Unst's position as a prime location for launching small vertical rockets into space, we are now in a position to go to the public with our proposals."
In July, the test launch of a balloon in Shetland for a system that can deliver small satellites into orbit was hailed a success.
SSC joined forces with B2Space, a Bristol-based firm which developed the stratospheric balloon launch system known as rockoon.
The launch - described as the UK's first commercial spaceflight-related activity - saw the balloon soar 37km (23 miles) to the edge of the earth's atmosphere.