Crews tackle house fire in Fraserburgh after 'explosion' reports
- 6 March 2020
Emergency services in Aberdeenshire are tackling a house fire after reports of an explosion.
Four fire engines were sent to the scene in Moray Road, Fraserburgh, after the alarm was raised shortly after midday.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the property appeared to have suffered substantial damage.
It is not yet known if anyone was injured. Police said they were called at 12:20 to reports of an explosion.