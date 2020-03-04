Image copyright James Allan Image caption The airport was first developed as RAF Scatsta in 1940

An airport in the north of Shetland is to close with the loss of about 50 jobs.

Staff at Scatsta airport were told at lunchtime that it will shut at the beginning of July.

Oil companies which use the airport next to the Sullom Voe terminal have decided to transport their offshore workers through Sumburgh Airport, at the southern tip of Shetland, instead.

North Mainland councillor Alistair Cooper said it was a blow for the area.

"The only saving grace is the fact it's going to Sumburgh and it keeps a degree of the work still on island," he added.

"The council needs to retain confidence in the community and tonight this is a blow to the community and we need to do what we can to encourage other employment opportunities in the north mainland of Shetland."

The decision to switch flights to Sumburgh comes after Loganair and Babcock won the contract to fly oil workers to and from the mainland and to offshore installations.

Scatsta airport was originally developed as RAF Scatsta in the 1940s. It was reinstated to support the Shetland oil industry in the 1970s.