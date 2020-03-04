Image caption Alan Donnelly has resisted calls to quit as a councillor

A councillor who was convicted of sexual assault has been suspended from Aberdeen City Council.

Former Conservative Alan Donnelly was found guilty of the assault in December and placed on the sex offenders register.

The 65-year-old former depute provost resigned from the Tories but has resisted calls to stand down.

The Standards Commission said the suspension would begin immediately and initially last for three months.

The watchdog said it was satisfied that it was "both proportionate and in the public interest to impose an interim suspension".

Asked for a response to the announcement, Donnelly said: "No comment".

During the trial, Donnelly had denied kissing and touching a man who was working at an event in the city.

However, he was found guilty and ordered to pay compensation.

'Maintain public confidence'

Donnelly was previously part of the ruling Conservative, Labour and independent administration.

He was referred to the public standards watchdog following his conviction.

The Standards Commission said it had been told Donnelly was considering lodging an appeal against conviction.

The watchdog said: "The panel determined that it was in the public interest to impose an interim suspension, to maintain public confidence in the ethical standards framework in Scotland."

The suspension is for up to three months.

However if the investigation does not conclude within the interim suspension, the Standards Commission can consider renewing it.