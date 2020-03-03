Moray to raise council tax by 4.84%
- 3 March 2020
Moray Council is to raise its council tax by 4.84%.
The council tax rise - the maximum allowable - equates to a Band D rate of £61.07 a year.
Meanwhile, Aberdeen City Council is in the process of considering its budget and deciding a council tax rise on Tuesday afternoon in a bid to find £37.9m of possible savings.
Local government body Cosla warned last month that Scottish councils need an extra £300m just to "stand still".