Teenage pedestrian killed while walking along A96

A teenage pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car while walking along the A96.

The 19-year-old was hit by Volkswagen Tiguan which was travelling westbound, near to Brodie, at about 03:30.

Police Scotland said the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the Elgin to Inverness road. The driver, a 28-year-old woman, was not injured.

Officers are keen to trace anyone who saw the man walking between midnight and the accident.

Sgt Craig McNeill said: "I am especially keen to speak to the driver of a car that was travelling eastwards on the A96 and had passed Brodie just prior to 3.30am, before the crash. I urge this driver to contact police immediately."

Anyone with information or anyone who has dash cam footage of the teenager walking on the A96 is also asked to contact police.

The A96 was closed in both directions and diversions were put in place.