Image copyright Fubar News Image caption Wallfield Crescent in Aberdeen was cordoned off after the device was found on Thursday night.

A number of residents were evacuated from their homes after a suspicious device was discovered in Aberdeen.

Police said the device was found by a member of the public in Wallfield Crescent on Thursday evening.

Officers closed a number of nearby roads in Rosemount and residents in "close proximity" were evacuated.

After a bomb disposal team made the device safe, the roads were reopened and residents returned to their homes by 02:15 on Friday.

Insp Mark Stephen said: "I would like to thank the public for their support and patience during this incident.

"Police officers will be the area during Friday 28 February as inquiries continue, but there is no threat to any members of the public."