Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police described the incident as "extremely reckless"

A police investigation has been launched into reports a laser light was shone at a plane approaching Aberdeen International Airport.

The incident happened at about 21:45 on Tuesday.

Police believe the laser beam may have originated in the Bridge of Don area of the city.

They described such actions as "extremely reckless" that could have "serious consequences" if a pilot was distracted.

Police Scotland appealed for anyone with any information to contact them.