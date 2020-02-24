Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The girl was picked up by a Coastguard rescue helicopter

A nine-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash in Moray.

The three-car accident happened on the A941 between Craigellachie and Dufftown at about 17:30 on Sunday.

The girl was taken to Cooper Park in Elgin to be met by a Coastguard rescue helicopter which transferred her for treatment to "serious" injuries.

Three other people were also taken to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.

The A941 at the A95 junction was closed as a result. The road fully re-opened at 06:40 on Monday.