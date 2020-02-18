Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Keith Farquharson claimed his wife's death was an accident

A former police inspector has been found guilty of murdering his wife in Aberdeen.

Keith Farquharson, 60, claimed his 56-year-old wife Alice died by accident, following a struggle in bed in August last year.

The former traffic officer, who retired from the police in 2010, told the High Court in Glasgow he had put his hand over her mouth to stop her screaming.

However, the jury found him guilty of murder. Sentence was deferred.

He admitted having affairs with three women and said his wife of 33 years - a pupil support assistant at Hazlehead Primary School - did not trust him.

After her death he initially claimed he heard a noise while in the shower that morning before finding his wife lying in the room.

Image copyright POLICE SCOTLAND Image caption Alice Farquharson died in Aberdeen

But he later admitted the claim was not true.

Farquharson said: "I continued with the lie because I was in a state of shock.

"I felt guilty and did not want my family to know."

In 1998, Farquharson had been fined £500 for breach of the peace after admitting sending an obscene poem to a young female constable.

He was demoted from inspector to constable after the case.

Mrs Farquharson's family said at the time of her death they were "devastated" at the loss of the "kind and loving" mum, who was "always there" and put her family's needs first.

In a statement they said: "She was a well-respected and much loved pupil support assistant at Hazlehead Primary School.

"She loved her job and all the children there and we hope they will always remember her for the caring woman she was."