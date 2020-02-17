Image copyright JASPERIMAGE/POLICE SCOTLAND Image caption Frank Kinnis died after an incident in Birkenhill Woods last year

A man accused of murdering an 83-year-old man and attempting to murder two 70-year-olds at woods in Moray is unfit to stand trial.

Frank Kinnis died after an incident at Birkenhill Woods, near New Elgin.

Morris Smith and his wife Jan were also injured.

David Johnstone, 35, was not present in the dock at the High Court in Glasgow when the case called. He is detained at the State Hospital. An examination of facts will take place in July.

No plea has been entered on his behalf.

Defence QC Ian Duguid said: "The accused is not present. He is not well enough to be brought to these proceedings."

Mr Johnstone is accused of murdering 83-year-old Mr Kinnis by seizing hold of him, placing his arm round his neck and compressing it, causing him to fall to the ground and punching, kicking and stamping on his head.

Police assault

This is alleged to have taken place at Linkwood Farm, Barmuckity, on 21 October last year.

He is also charged with attempting to murder Morris and Jan Smith.

It is alleged he repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Smith on the head, rendering him unconscious. He is accused of repeatedly punching and kicking Mrs Smith on the head and body.

He is further accused of assaulting two police officers.

An examination of facts lasting three days will take place at the High Court in Edinburgh starting on 27 July.

Judge Lord Arthurson ordered the accused to be detained at the State Hospital on a temporary compulsion order.