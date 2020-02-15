Image copyright Taqa Image caption Tern Alpha is off Shetland

A worker on a North Sea platform has tested negative for coronavirus.

The man on the Tern Alpha platform, off Shetland, recently returned from holiday in Thailand and developed possible symptoms.

Platform operator Taqa said the worker had been kept in isolation while a testing kit was sent to the platform.

Taqa said it had been advised by Health Protection Scotland there was no need for the worker to remain in isolation, but he would do so voluntarily.

In a statement it said: "In line with other crew who have recently returned from the affected regions, the individual remains in voluntary isolation while we arrange his return to shore."