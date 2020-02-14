Image copyright Taqa Image caption Tern Alpha is off Shetland

A worker on a North Sea platform is to be tested for suspected coronavirus.

The man on the Tern Alpha platform, off Shetland, recently returned from holiday in Thailand and developed symptoms.

Platform operator Taqa said the worker is being kept in isolation as a precaution.

Meanwhile a programme of community testing is being introduced in the west of Scotland for anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The North Sea worker is expected to remain separated from colleagues until test results are known. A testing kit is being flown to the platform.

Taqa said: "A member of crew on board our Tern Alpha platform has presented with minor symptoms after returning recently from holiday in Thailand.

"The individual is being attended to by the medic on board the platform and as a precaution he is remaining separated from the rest of the crew until the results of tests are known.

"Both the individual and Taqa continue to take the appropriate actions and precautions in line with the UK government guidelines."

Community testing

Health officials in the west of Scotland have said they are introducing procedures to test people at home if they have symptoms of the new form of coronavirus, Covid-19.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said staff from its public health team would be attending people's homes in protective suits to undertake the testing and offering advice to anyone displaying symptoms.

In a statement, it said: "If local residents see our public health team out and about in their area, there is no need to be alarmed as no-one is at risk."

Deputy Director of Public Health Dr Emilia Crighton added that advice was available from the NHS Inform website.

"The risk of catching this illness in the UK is extremely low and only those returning from at risk areas, or people in contact with someone diagnosed with the illness are at risk," Dr Crichton said.

"Our staff carrying out the testing will be wearing protective clothing as a precautionary measure and we would appreciate if the public show their support for our staff."